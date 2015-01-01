|
James KM, Balderrama-Durbin C, Israel E, Feurer C, Gibb BE. J. Child Psychol. Psychiatry 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
37469027
BACKGROUND: Non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI) is a significant public health concern that is thought to increase risk for future self-injurious behaviors, including suicide attempts. Notably, NSSI is especially prevalent among adolescents, which underscores a critical need to identify modifiable risk factors that could be targeted to reduce future risk. The current study examined self- and co-regulation of physiological responses during mother-daughter interactions in adolescent girls with and without a history of NSSI.
Non-suicidal self-injury; adolescence; mother-daughter interaction; respiratory sinus arrhythmia