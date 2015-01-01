SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Amornkitvikai Y, Prachuabmoh V, O'Brien M. J. Elder Abuse Negl. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/08946566.2023.2236786

PMID

37469039

Abstract

This study investigates the influence of psychological elder abuse on life satisfaction levels in Thailand. This study also analyses the stress-buffering effect of social participation on the life satisfaction levels of Thai mentally abused elderly. Elder abuse has been proven to dramatically reduce Thai elders' levels of life satisfaction as their function in society shrinks owing to ageism. As a result, individuals are more likely to lose their independence and status and be forced to rely on others, increasing the danger of abuse. Elder abuse has a more significant negative impact on life satisfaction levels among Thai older women. Nonetheless, the mentally abused elderly who participate in social activities are happier than those who do not. Thai elders who live with their daughters are more satisfied in life than those who do not, but living with adult offspring does not assist psychologically abused elders in escaping their psychological suffering.


Language: en

Keywords

older adults; Elder abuse; life satisfaction; stress-buffering

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print