Abstract

This study investigates the influence of psychological elder abuse on life satisfaction levels in Thailand. This study also analyses the stress-buffering effect of social participation on the life satisfaction levels of Thai mentally abused elderly. Elder abuse has been proven to dramatically reduce Thai elders' levels of life satisfaction as their function in society shrinks owing to ageism. As a result, individuals are more likely to lose their independence and status and be forced to rely on others, increasing the danger of abuse. Elder abuse has a more significant negative impact on life satisfaction levels among Thai older women. Nonetheless, the mentally abused elderly who participate in social activities are happier than those who do not. Thai elders who live with their daughters are more satisfied in life than those who do not, but living with adult offspring does not assist psychologically abused elders in escaping their psychological suffering.

Language: en