Abstract

BACKGROUND: Virtual reality (VR) is a promising solution for individuals with Parkinson's disease (PD) who experience symptoms that affect their daily activities and independence. Through VR-based rehabilitation, patients can improve their motor skills in a safe and stress-free environment, making it an attractive alternative to traditional in-person rehabilitation during the COVID-19 pandemic. This study aimed to provide the most recent and convincing evidence on the rehabilitative effects of VR technology compared with conventional treatments.



METHODS: Two investigators systematically searched Embase, MEDLINE, CINAHL, PEDro, and the Cochrane Library from their inception until May 31, 2022, to identify randomized controlled trials (RCTs) comparing the effectiveness of VR training with that of conventional treatment for patients with PD. Studies were selected based on the patient, intervention, comparator, and outcome criteria and assessed for the risk of bias using the Cochrane tool. Meta-analysis was conducted by pooling mean differences with 95% confidence intervals.



RESULTS: A total of 14 RCTs, involving 524 participants, were included in the meta-analysis. The results indicated that VR-based rehabilitation significantly improved balance function, as measured using the Berg balance scale (BBS) and activities-specific balance confidence. However, no statistically significant differences in gait ability, activities of daily living, motor function, and quality of life were observed between the experimental and control groups. Subgroup analysis revealed that combination therapy affected heterogeneity in the BBS analysis. Meta-regression analysis demonstrated a significant positive relationship, indicating that more recent studies have shown greater improvements in balance function.



CONCLUSION: This study's findings suggest that VR-based rehabilitation is a promising intervention for improving balance function in patients for PD compared with conventional treatment, and recent research supports its efficacy. However, future research should focus on conducting long-term follow-up studies and developing standardized protocols to comprehensively establish this intervention's potential benefits.

Language: en