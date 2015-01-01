|
Danial A, Fatima L, Bosan MF. J. Pak. Med. Assoc. 2023; 73(7): e1559.
(Copyright © 2023, Pakistan Medical Association)
37469087
Millions of people are affected by traumatic brain injury (TB) across the world each year. Road traffic accidents (RTAs) are among the top contributors of mild to severe TBI cases, and in developing countries like Pakistan, low literacy rates and lack of awareness regarding traffic rules have further aggravated the situation.(1) Many survivors of RTAs never return to their normal life and are made to live with persistent disabilities. The limitation of knowledge regarding post-TBI cognitive impairment has been noted, and it further adds a barrier to necessary actions. It's evident that following mild to moderate TBI, the patients are prone to cognitive impairment and its associated adverse effects.(2)
Language: en
Humans; Causality; Surveys and Questionnaires; *Brain Injuries, Traumatic/complications/epidemiology; *Cognitive Dysfunction/etiology; Pakistan/epidemiology; Quality of Life/psychology