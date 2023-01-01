|
Scurich N, Krauss DA. Law Hum. Behav. 2023; 47(4): 499-509.
37471014
OBJECTIVES: A sizeable percentage of federally sentenced child pornography offenders have no history of other criminal offenses (hereinafter "child-pornography-exclusive offenders"). There is a critical legal need to assess the recidivism risk of this population. The Child Pornography Offender Risk Tool (CPORT) is a commonly used actuarial instrument developed specifically to assess the risk of recidivism among child pornography offenders. HYPOTHESES: We hypothesized that there would be a sound scientific basis supporting the use of the CPORT in the United States as well as research demonstrating its applicability to child-pornography-exclusive offenders, given that the instrument is currently being used in forensic settings.
Child; Humans; Risk Assessment; *Child Abuse, Sexual; *Criminals; *Recidivism; *Sex Offenses; Erotica