Abstract

In 2021, 20.2% of children and adolescents in families with incomes <200% of FPL and 12.0% of those in families with incomes ≥200% of FPL had experienced at least one specified stressful life event. Children and adolescents in families with incomes <200% of FPL were more likely than those in families with incomes ≥200% of FPL to have had the following experiences: lived with someone with alcohol or drug problems (9.1% versus 5.8%); lived with someone who was mentally ill or severely depressed (8.8% versus 6.5%); lived with someone who had been in jail (8.8% versus 2.9%); or been the victim of or witnessed violence in their neighborhood (7.2% versus 3.1%).



Source: National Center for Health Statistics, National Health Interview Survey, 2021. https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/nhis/index.htm



* With 95% CIs indicated by error bars.



† Percentages for the specified stressful life events are based on the following questions: 1) "Has child ever been the victim of violence or witnessed violence in their neighborhood?"; 2) "Has child ever been separated from a parent or guardian because the parent or guardian went to jail, prison, or a detention center?"; 3) "Did child ever live with anyone who was mentally ill or severely depressed?"; 4) Did child ever live with anyone who had a problem with alcohol or drugs?" Having any stressful event was based on having answered "yes" to any of these four questions. The four stressful life event questions come from a larger battery of questions on adverse childhood experiences.



§ As a percentage of FPL, which is based on family income and family size, using the U.S. Census Bureau's poverty thresholds. Family income was imputed when missing.



¶ Estimates are based on household interviews of a sample of the civilian, noninstitutionalized U.S. population.

Language: en