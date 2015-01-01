SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Ng AE, Arockiaraj B, Zablotsky B. MMWR Morb. Mortal. Wkly. Rep. 2023; 72(29): e807.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, (in public domain), Publisher U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)

DOI

10.15585/mmwr.mm7229a7

PMID

37471274

Abstract

In 2021, 20.2% of children and adolescents in families with incomes <200% of FPL and 12.0% of those in families with incomes ≥200% of FPL had experienced at least one specified stressful life event. Children and adolescents in families with incomes <200% of FPL were more likely than those in families with incomes ≥200% of FPL to have had the following experiences: lived with someone with alcohol or drug problems (9.1% versus 5.8%); lived with someone who was mentally ill or severely depressed (8.8% versus 6.5%); lived with someone who had been in jail (8.8% versus 2.9%); or been the victim of or witnessed violence in their neighborhood (7.2% versus 3.1%).

Source: National Center for Health Statistics, National Health Interview Survey, 2021. https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/nhis/index.htm

* With 95% CIs indicated by error bars.

† Percentages for the specified stressful life events are based on the following questions: 1) "Has child ever been the victim of violence or witnessed violence in their neighborhood?"; 2) "Has child ever been separated from a parent or guardian because the parent or guardian went to jail, prison, or a detention center?"; 3) "Did child ever live with anyone who was mentally ill or severely depressed?"; 4) Did child ever live with anyone who had a problem with alcohol or drugs?" Having any stressful event was based on having answered "yes" to any of these four questions. The four stressful life event questions come from a larger battery of questions on adverse childhood experiences.

§ As a percentage of FPL, which is based on family income and family size, using the U.S. Census Bureau's poverty thresholds. Family income was imputed when missing.

¶ Estimates are based on household interviews of a sample of the civilian, noninstitutionalized U.S. population.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print