Ng AE, Arockiaraj B, Zablotsky B. MMWR Morb. Mortal. Wkly. Rep. 2023; 72(29): e807.
(Copyright © 2023, (in public domain), Publisher U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)
37471274
In 2021, 20.2% of children and adolescents in families with incomes <200% of FPL and 12.0% of those in families with incomes ≥200% of FPL had experienced at least one specified stressful life event. Children and adolescents in families with incomes <200% of FPL were more likely than those in families with incomes ≥200% of FPL to have had the following experiences: lived with someone with alcohol or drug problems (9.1% versus 5.8%); lived with someone who was mentally ill or severely depressed (8.8% versus 6.5%); lived with someone who had been in jail (8.8% versus 2.9%); or been the victim of or witnessed violence in their neighborhood (7.2% versus 3.1%).
