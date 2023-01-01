Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This study investigated the impact of relational provocation on intimate partner violence (IPV) perpetration as a function of alcohol intoxication and individuals' emotion differentiation (ED; i.e., the ability to differentiate between positive and negative emotions). We hypothesized that provocation and acute intoxication would be associated with lower ED, such that individuals would demonstrate lower ED following provocation and while intoxicated. We also hypothesized an intoxication-by-ED interaction, such that only individuals who were intoxicated and undifferentiated would perpetrate IPV.



METHOD: Two hundred fifty community-based adults completed an aggression paradigm ostensibly with their romantic partners where they were randomly assigned to an alcohol or no-alcohol condition. Participants' ED across positive and negative subscales was calculated at baseline (Time 1), postprovocation and intoxication (Time 2), and postbehavioral aggression (Time 3). IPV was operationalized as the strength and duration of shocks issued to their partner during the aggression paradigm.



RESULTS: Both sober and intoxicated participants experienced lower ED following provocation, suggesting a main effect of provocation but no main effect of intoxication. There was a significant alcohol-by-ED interaction in the predicted direction. For intoxicated participants, low ED was associated with greater IPV perpetration. For sober participants, low ED was associated with less IPV perpetration.



CONCLUSIONS: Consistent with hypotheses, low ED is associated with greater IPV perpetration among intoxicated individuals. In contrast to prior research, low ED was associated with less IPV perpetration among sober individuals. Alcohol-related cognitive impairments may increase the likelihood of IPV perpetration by disrupting the ED process that may otherwise inhibit impulsive aggression. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2023 APA, all rights reserved).

Language: en