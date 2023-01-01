Abstract

Military veterans with sexual offenses committed after discharge are often eligible for Veterans Affairs (VA) services including health care. There are few, if any, studies of sexual recidivism among military veterans with sexual offense histories to guide clinical management. This study examined diagnostic and postrelease sexual and nonsexual recidivism among military sexual offenders released from California sexually violent predator (SVP) commitment. The sample consisted of 363 males; 131 were identified as military veterans and 232 as civilians. The rates of recidivism were assessed for two follow-up periods: a fixed 5-year and a total 21-year follow-up. Recidivism was operationalized as any new sexual, violent, or general criminal arrest or conviction occurring after discharge to the community in California. We found a low risk for sexual reoffense for both groups. Specific to veterans, the rates for sexual and nonsexual violent recidivism were under 7% for both follow-up periods. Diagnostically, veterans had a significantly higher rate of pedophilic disorder and lower rate of antisocial personality disorder than civilians; neither were predictive of sexual recidivism or any other recidivism. On average, veterans were 61 years old at discharge; and older age at discharge was associated with a significantly lower likelihood of recidivism of any type. A relatively high proportion of veterans had a history of childhood sexual abuse and head trauma. Trauma-informed care may be a particularly valuable treatment approach for veterans with sexual offenses. These data may aid the VA and other providers in forming evidence-based decisions regarding the management of veterans with sexual offenses. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2023 APA, all rights reserved).

Language: en