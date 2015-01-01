|
Citation
|
Ho PA, Finn C. Telemed. J. E-Health 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Mary Ann Liebert Publishers)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37471237
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Telemedicine in psychiatry (telepsychiatry) is an emerging and rapidly developing tool which is used in many areas of psychiatry. While telepsychiatry has been shown to be efficacious and improves access to psychiatric care, it can also help to mitigate the risk of bodily injury caused by patient assault. The telepsychiatry equipment, however, may be vulnerable to damage from patient assault.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
mental health; behavioral health; telemedicine; telepsychiatry