Abstract

BACKGROUND: Telemedicine in psychiatry (telepsychiatry) is an emerging and rapidly developing tool which is used in many areas of psychiatry. While telepsychiatry has been shown to be efficacious and improves access to psychiatric care, it can also help to mitigate the risk of bodily injury caused by patient assault. The telepsychiatry equipment, however, may be vulnerable to damage from patient assault.



Patient Case: We present the case of a 24 year old man being treated for disorganized behaviors and delusional thoughts at a regional hospital. As the regional hospital did not have access to psychiatry, telepsychiatry consultation was used. This patient behaved with violence towards the telepsychiatry equipment.



DISCUSSION: There currently is no literature establishing best practices to minimize the risk of violence towards equipment during telepsychiatry encounters. Using this case report, we aim to illustrate the risk of violence in telepsychiatry encounters and to discuss best practices to minimize this risk.

