Camacho L, Salinas C, Vasquez MC, Rodriguez SL, Izaguirre Peña J. Int. J. Leadersh. Educ. 2023; 26(4): 645-665.

Utilizing a values-based leadership philosophy, the authors explored how Latino undergraduate men make meaning of their masculinity and how this meaning shapes their understanding and performance of leadership. The findings highlighted Familismo Leadership as a form of leadership practiced by Latino men related to how they define masculinity as a form of strength, identify the role of provider as a form of leadership, and consider the performance of leadership as direct action. Recommendations include the importance of an approach to research and practice that engages Latino undergraduate men students via leadership development and involvement that is reflective of the way Latino masculine gender identity and leadership performance is socialized within the social construct of familismo.


