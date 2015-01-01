Abstract

BACKGROUND: Interprofessional learning (IPL) events can provide a supportive environment for GPs to improve care and health outcomes for vulnerable children, young people, and their families. Thirty GPs have facilitated small groups at an annual interprofessional domestic abuse conference since 2014. It was postulated that distilling GP learning from these events could provide a template for focused training to up-skill the local GP workforce.



AIM: To identify how the facilitators' skills and expertise in eliciting and managing domestic abuse in front-line practice has developed personally and been translated into their surgery-based team.



METHOD: Nine from 18 invited GPs participated. Three had engaged between 7-9, 4-6, and 1-3 conferences. Two researchers conducted a 1-hour semi-structured interview. Thematic analysis was performed on the audio-recorded transcripts.



RESULTS: Seven themes emerged: GP training - implementing a trauma-informed approach; safer environment - in the surgery, when consulting, and recording documentation; knowledge - Domestic Abuse Act 2021, local Independent Domestic Violence Advisor support; alert triggers - probability of coercion and control; consultation skills - normalising a safe enquiry, high level of professional curiosity; children - children as victims in their own right; legacy of DA on their behaviour and life course; and interprofessional working - greater confidence to proactively share information, informed respect of other agency roles and responsibilities.



CONCLUSION: This impact study has provided a discrete evidence base from which to focus up-skilling of the local primary care workforce. This might include a possible educational template to improve interagency working in supporting adult and child survivors of DA with the legacy of this trauma.

