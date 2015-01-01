SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Kassman A, Wollter F, Eriksson M. Child Abuse Negl. 2023; 144: e106356.

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.chiabu.2023.106356

37478732

BACKGROUND: Research indicates that child welfare services reach out to children exposed to violence unequally depending on the child's social background, living conditions and violence type.

OBJECTIVE: Based on the notion of selective recognition of vulnerability and risk, this study explores which children CWS pursue to a complete child welfare investigation. PARTICIPANTS AND SETTING: A register was set up including all children (n = 1764) between 7 and 12 years that were investigated for suspected exposure to violence by CWS in the municipality of the City of Stockholm, Sweden, in 2019.

METHODS: This cohort was systematically compared to demographic data and national self-report prevalence studies to explore possible biases regarding which children CWS investigates. Descriptive analysis, cluster analysis and logistic regressions were used.

RESULTS: The results confirm previous research that children exposed to violence have reduced access to material resources and inferior living conditions compared to non-exposed children. Physical abuse is more prevalent among boys of foreign backgrounds in stable, two-parent families residing in higher-status suburbs. Conversely, neglect is more common among children of Swedish backgrounds in low-income, single-parent households living in low-status suburbs. In comparison with self-reported prevalence studies, sexual and psychological abuse seem underrepresented in the study group, while neglect and violence in the family are relatively more frequently investigated compared to self-reported prevalence studies.

CONCLUSIONS: The results indicate that CWS should develop its methods to reach certain vulnerable groups that are underrepresented for safeguarding and support, for example, girls exposed to sexual abuse.


Intimate partner violence; Sexual abuse; children's rights; CWS investigations; Living conditions

