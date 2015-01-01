Abstract

BACKGROUND: Intrafamilial child sexual abuse (ICSA) is a puzzling phenomenon that is not well understood by researches. Nevertheless, psychologists are demanded to assess the risk for child maltreatment by family courts regarding male caregivers with a history of sex offenses and/or paraphilic interests.



OBJECTIVE: The aim of this study was to assess legal psychological experts' perspective on risk assessment in family court proceedings regarding ICSA, their opinions regarding the necessity of contact limitations between fathers/stepfathers who might impose a risk for ICSA, and experts' stigmatization of minor-attracted persons. PARTICIPANTS AND SETTING: 153 psychological experts working in family court proceedings were assessed via an online survey.



METHOD: Jahnke's Stigma Inventory was used as well as a questionnaire tapping into different contact limitations, the perception of child maltreatment risk, and parental capacity. Network analysis was conducted to multivariately investigate item intercorrelations.



RESULTS: Fathers/stepfathers with a diagnosed pedophilic disorder are being regarded as most dangerous, 71 % of the experts agreed with the necessity of a complete contact ban. Reduced parental capacity and increased risk for child maltreatment was observed with regard to sexual offending history and paraphilias.



CONCLUSIONS: Psychological experts in family court proceedings hardly discriminate between sexual offending and paraphilic interests which might be associated with stigmatizing attitudes and lack of experience. An increasing cooperation between family psychologists and experts of forensic risk assessment might reduce the risk of stigmatization and may contribute to more adequate risk assessments for ICSA thus aiding to prevent children from sexual victimization or misinformed risk management interventions.

