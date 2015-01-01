|
Katz C, Glucklich T, Attrash-Najjar A, Jacobson M, Cohen N, Varela N, Priolo-Filho SR, Bérubé A, Chang OD, Collin-Vézina D, Fouche A, Haffejee S, Katz I, Maguire-Jack K, Massarweh N, O'Reilly M, Tiwari A, Truter E, de Andrade Vieira RV, Walker-Williams H, Zibetti MR, Werkele C. Child Abuse Negl. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
37479549
BACKGROUND: The COVID-19 pandemic triggered new risks for child maltreatment (CM) and exacerbated existing challenges for families and children, elevating the importance of child protection professionals (CPPs) while also adding barriers to their work. During the pandemic, many CPPs experienced increased workloads, a disrupted work environment, and personal pandemic-related hardships. However, the scope of how COVID-19 impacted CPPs globally, as well as their adopted coping strategies, have not been well explored.
Language: en
Resilience; COVID-19; Scoping review; Thematic analysis; Child maltreatment (CM); Child protection professionals (CPPs)