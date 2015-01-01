SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Huber CM, Patton DA, Maheshwari J, Zhou Z, Kleiven S, Arbogast KB. Comput. Methods Biomech. Biomed. Eng. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/10255842.2023.2236746

PMID

37477178

Abstract

Finite element (FE) modeling provides a means to examine how global kinematics of repetitive head loading in sports influences tissue level injury metrics. FE simulations of controlled soccer headers in two directions were completed using a human head FE model to estimate biomechanical loading on the brain by direction. Overall, headers were associated with 95th percentile peak maximum principal strains up to 0.07 and von Mises stresses up to 1450 Pa, and oblique headers trended toward higher values than frontal headers but below typical injury levels. These quantitative data provide insight into repetitive loading effects on the brain.


Language: en

Keywords

Pediatrics; finite element modeling; head impact kinematics; injury biomechanics

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print