SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Yasir Arafat SM, Kar SK, Amin R. Crisis 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, International Association for Suicide Prevention, Publisher Hogrefe Publishing)

DOI

10.1027/0227-5910/a000919

PMID

37476951

Abstract

Background Despite the recent progress of women in academia, there is an underrepresentation of female editors in academic journals. Additionally, although suicide affects more low- and middle-income countries (LMICs) than high-income countries, little is known about the geographical distribution of editors in suicidology journals. Aims We aimed to determine the gender and geographical distribution of the editorial board members (EBMs) of leading suicide journals.

METHOD Data were collected between November 27 and 29, 2022. We purposively selected suicidology journals, searched the journal websites, and extracted data on the gender and affiliated country of the EBM to identify the continent and income category of the country.

RESULTS The proportion of female EBMs was 32.37% with better representation in senior positions. Only six positions (3.47%) were occupied by four individuals affiliated with LMIC backgrounds. The highest number of EBMs was located in North America (58.38%) while one member was from Africa. Limitations Only three purposively selected journals were scrutinized.

CONCLUSION This study reveals that approximately one third of the editorial positions were occupied by women and less than 4% of editors were from LMICs, where suicide represents a significant burden.


Language: en

Keywords

female; editorial board; gender representation; low- and middle-income country; suicidology

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print