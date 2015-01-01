Abstract

This study discusses how gender and sexuality diverse Central American migrants, currently staying at shelters in Tijuana, reconstruct experiences of sexual violence in their lives, both during childhood and throughout their migratory journey. It analyses the narrative strategies used to re-signify these experiences in the present, to construct possible futures as sexual subjects. In-depth autobiographical interviews were conducted with nine Central American migrants of diverse genders and sexualities and were analysed using an approach inspired by dramaturgical analysis. We identified the most significant events, characters and settings related to experiences of sexual violence. Three main strategies of resignification were identified: the reaffirmation of pleasure, desire, or consent; the decision to emigrate; and entry into loving-affective relationships. The focus on the analysis of sexual violence before and during the migration event represents a contribution to the ongoing debate on sexuality, gender, and migration. Strategies of resignification allow participants to imagine possible narratives future as subjects who wish to express their gender identity and sexuality freely.

