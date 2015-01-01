Abstract

Russia's fear of Ukraine becoming a member of the European Union and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization catalyzed the current conflict in Ukraine. The invasion also alarmed other countries, such as Finland and Sweden, who have themselves considered a formal partnership with NATO. Russia's actions to date have created massive instability and political tensions that uniquely influence the health and socio-political life of civilians in Ukraine and the entire region. The direct and indirect threats of war "gone regional," "global", or "nuclear" have energized these countries and their historical alliances to reassess their own socio-political, environmental, and health-care consequences. All countries of the region have clear histories of forced occupation and decades of threats resulting from World War II and its aftermath. The purpose of this rapid communication is 2-fold. First, it discusses the socio-political and health-care consequences of the ongoing Ukrainian conflict in Finland, Russia, Sweden, Poland, and Ukraine. Second, it clarifies the most essential elements of the Hybrid War which cause uniquely distinctive violations of humanitarian laws, treaties, and conventions.

Language: en