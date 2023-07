Abstract

This corrects the article DOI: 10.3389/fragi.2022.1056779.]. The corrected table is viewable at DOI: 10.3389/fragi.2023.1235431



A Corrigendum on

History of falls and fear of falling are predictive of future falls: outcome of a fall rate model applied to the Swiss CHEF trial cohort



by Wapp C, Mittaz Hager A-G, Hilfiker R and Zysset P (2022). Front. Aging 3:1056779. doi: 10.3389/fragi.2022.1056779



In the published article, there was an error in Table 3 as published. The root mean squared error (RMSE) and its interquartile range (IQR) stated as 0.93 (0.58, 0.92, 1.06) is wrong. The corrected numbers are 2.02 (0.43, 0.72, 1.24). The mean absolute error (MAE) stated for the backward elimination model states as 0.84 is wrong. The corrected number is 1.15. The corrected Table 3 and its caption "Coefficients, bootstrap inclusion frequency, and predictive performance for the backward elimination model."

Language: en