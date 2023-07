Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Suicidal intrusions are uncontrollable, intrusive mental images (e. g., visualizing a future suicidal act). They may also be called suicidal "flash-forwards." Despite the importance of integrating the assessment of suicidal intrusions into a clinical routine assessment, quick self-report screening instruments are lacking. This study describes the development of a new instrument-Suicidal Intrusions Attributes Scale (SINAS)-to assess the severity and characteristics of suicidal intrusions and examines its psychometric properties.



METHOD: The sample included currently suicidal outpatients with elevated levels of depression recruited across mental health institutions in the Netherlands (N = 168). Instruments administered were 10-item SINAS, the Suicidal Ideation Attributes Scale (SIDAS), the Prospective Imagery Task (PIT), four-item Suicidal Cognitions Interview (SCI), and the Beck Depression Inventory (BDI-II).



RESULTS: An exploratory factor analysis identified a one-factor structure. The resulting SINAS demonstrated good internal consistency (Cronbach's α = 0.91) and convergent validity, as expected.



DISCUSSION: Overall, this study demonstrated acceptable levels of reliability and validity of the measure in a depressed clinical population with suicidal ideation. The SINAS may be a useful screening tool for suicidal intrusions in both research and clinical settings.

