Citation
Olejarnik SZ, Romano D. Front. Psychol. 2023; 14: e1155807.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Frontiers Research Foundation)
DOI
PMID
37476087
PMCID
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Aggressive behaviour is a challenge for society. There continues to be considerable debate over whether the consumption of violent video games affects aggression, as violent video game content has become more accessible in recent years due to the growing use of online distribution platforms. Personality traits often linked to aggression, such as narcissism and self-esteem, have been considered in the context of violent video game play and their relationship with aggression.
Language: en
Keywords
self-esteem; aggressive behaviour; narcissism; social psychology; violent video games