Citation
Recknor F, Kelly CE, Jacobson D, Montemurro F, Bruder R, Mason R, Mont JD. Health Promot. Pract. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Society for Public Health Education, Publisher SAGE Publishing)
DOI
PMID
37477140
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Sex trafficking of persons, a pervasive public health issue disproportionately affecting the most marginalized within society, often leads to health as well as social consequences. Social service provision to meet the resulting needs is critical, however, little is known about the current pandemic's impact on providers' capacity to deliver requisite care.
Language: en
Keywords
public health; COVID-19; health equity; sex trafficking; social services