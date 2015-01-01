|
Sandhaus H, Boakye EA, Johnson M. Int. J. Pediatr. Otorhinolaryngol. 2023; 172: e111639.
37478789
INTRODUCTION: Dog bite injuries occur in approximately 102 of every 100,000 population. Pediatric facial injuries due to dog bites are more common than in the adult largely due to height difference and ease of access for the dog to the head and neck region. Although majority are soft tissue injuries, pediatric facial fractures from dog bites are estimated at approximately 5%, with the true incidence unknown. We hypothesize that depth and facial subsite of laceration can indicate likelihood of facial fracture presence in pediatric patients with dog bite injuries.
Pediatric; Face; Fracture; Dog bite; Otolaryngology