Citation
De Luca L, Pastore M, Palladino BE, Reime B, Warth P, Menesini E. J. Affect. Disord. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
37479039
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Despite a surge in research on self-injury in the last decade, a summary of research findings about the development of Non-Suicidal Self-Injury (NSSI) over time in community youth samples is not yet present in the scientific literature. This study aims to summarize the empirical literature on this topic, examining both the occurrence (Study 1) and frequency (Study 2) of NSSI over time, and for this reason, a Systematic Review and Bayesian Meta-Analysis were conducted.
Language: en
Keywords
Systematic review; Adolescence; Bayesian meta-analysis; Longitudinal development; Non-Suicidal Self-Injury