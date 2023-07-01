Abstract

BACKGROUND: Italy was severely hit by COVID-19 during 2020 and great concern about the possible increase of suicide rates in the population has arisen since early pandemic phases. Analyses limited to March-April have shown a drop in suicides in both sexes. This study aims to analyze suicide mortality in Italy during the whole 2020 making comparisons with the pre-pandemic period 2015-19, by sex, age and geographic area.



METHODS: Official cause-of-death data with national coverage were used to analyze suicide mortality by sex, month, age class and geographic area in the population aged ≥10 years (54,595,179). The monthly number of suicide deaths in 2020 was compared to the average number in 2015-19. Age-specific and age-adjusted suicide rates in 2020 and in 2015-19 were compared using rate-ratios with 95 % confidence intervals.



RESULTS: Compared to 2015-19 a non-significant reduction of the overall suicide rate was observed during 2020, both in males (-3 %) and females (-7 %). Suicide rates non-significantly decreased in most age groups; an increase, although not statistically significant, was found among males aged ≥75 years and females aged ≥85 years. Suicide deaths reduced mainly in Central-Southern areas and the Islands, while they slightly increased in the North especially among males. LIMITATIONS: Study limitations include accuracy of death certification and the relatively brief observation period.



CONCLUSIONS: The study contributes to the analysis of early effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on suicide mortality in the whole population highlighting sex, age and territorial differences and suggesting to monitor possible increases in a longer observation period.

