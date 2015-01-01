Abstract

This study investigates science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) PhD students' perceptions of organizational values and incivility. Interviews with 26 STEM PhD students elicited examples of and perceptions surrounding incivility and related harms. Productivity, prestige, expertise, objectivity, self-sufficiency, and collaboration values were identified. Each included aspects deemed useful (e.g., productivity fueling discovery; expertise facilitating learning) as well as potentially contributing to harm when weaponized (e.g., productivity appeared in incivility stories when one "looked down" on those who did not work long days; expertise appeared when people gossiped about intelligence). Some aspects of collaboration (e.g., long-lasting working relationships fueling scientific discovery) may be protective. Organizational values such as productivity appeared to supersede considerations such as well-being. Current framing of these values may bolster refusal to engage in or support social justice and mental health efforts, which some participants identified as needed. Implications across settings are discussed.

