Abstract

Traumatic brain injury (TBI) is known to affect the physiology of neural circuits in several brain regions which can contribute to behavioral changes after injury. Disordered sleep is a behavior that is often seen after TBI, but there is little research into how injury affects the circuitry that contributes to disrupted sleep regulation. Orexin/hypocretin neurons (hereafter referred to as orexin neurons) located in the lateral hypothalamus normally stabilize wakefulness in healthy animals and have been suggested as a source of dysregulated sleep behavior. Despite this, few studies have examined how TBI affects orexin neuron circuitry. Furthermore, almost no animal studies of orexin neurons after TBI have included female animals. Here, we address these gaps by studying changes to orexin physiology using ex vivo acute brain slices and whole cell patch clamp recording. We hypothesized that orexin neurons would have reduced afferent excitatory activity after injury. Ultimately, this hypothesis was supported but there were additional physiological changes that occurred that we did not originally hypothesize. We studied physiological these properties in orexin neurons approximately 1 week after mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI) in 6-8 week old male and female mice. mTBI was performed with a lateral fluid percussion injury between 1.4 and 1.6 atmospheres. mTBI increased the size of action potential afterhyperpolarization in orexin neurons from female mice, but not male mice and increased the action potential threshold in male mice, but not female mice. mTBI reduced afferent excitatory activity and increased afferent inhibitory activity onto orexin neurons. .Alterations in afferent excitatory activity occurred in different parameters in male and female animals. The increased afferent inhibitory activity after injury is more pronounced in recordings from female animals. Our results indicate that mTBI changes the physiology of orexin neuron circuitry and that these changes are not the same in male and female animals.

