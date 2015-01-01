Abstract

Physical workplace violence (WPV) occurs worldwide, causing psychological and physical injuries. However, reports from Saudi Arabia investigating which specialty is the most exposed are scarce. This study aimed to determine the prevalence and circumstances related to physical WPV among all healthcare providers in Saudi Arabia in 12 months, as well as the consequences for both attackers and targets of physical WPV. This cross-sectional study included all healthcare providers registered with the Saudi Commission for Health Specialties who had worked for more than 1 year in the health sector in Saudi Arabia until May 2019. Researchers distributed the questionnaire to the participants via email. Descriptive statistics were used to describe the basic features of the data. Correlations between the categorically measured variables were explored using a chi-square test of independence. Overall, 7398 healthcare workers (HCWs) voluntarily participated in the study, 51.3% being men and 48.7% being women. The mean age was 40 ± 8.62 years), and most participants were of non-Saudi origin. Overall, 9.3% HCWs had encountered physical violence. Male HCWs, pharmacists, nurses, and HCWs of non-Saudi origin were significantly more exposed to physical violence. Furthermore, those with direct physical contact with patients and those working with male patients only were more exposed to physical violence. Physical WPV is an important issue faced by HCWs, particularly those who work night shifts or have direct contact with patients.



RESULTS showed that more support, specific strategies and policies to reduce violence occurrence, and protection for healthcare providers are required.

