|
Citation
|
Chkhirodze G, Chkhaberidze N, Pitskhelauri N, Tskaroveli G, Chikhladze N. One Health Risk Manag. 2023; 4(2): 46-50.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Moldavian Biosafety and Biosecurity Asociation)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37476033
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Road traffic injuries are a global public health challenges and a leading cause of death and disability. This study examines the relationships between road traffic accident involvement, driving behaviors, and drivers' attitudes towards traffic safety in Georgia [the nation]. MATERIAL AND METHODS: Behavior of 200 Georgian drivers were reported using a self-administered questionnaire. The criteria for inclusion in the study were residency of Georgia and at least one year of driving experience.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
traffic safety; driving behavior; Georgia; Road traffic injury