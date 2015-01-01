Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Road traffic injuries are a global public health challenges and a leading cause of death and disability. This study examines the relationships between road traffic accident involvement, driving behaviors, and drivers' attitudes towards traffic safety in Georgia [the nation]. MATERIAL AND METHODS: Behavior of 200 Georgian drivers were reported using a self-administered questionnaire. The criteria for inclusion in the study were residency of Georgia and at least one year of driving experience.



RESULTS: A total of 200 Georgian drivers were interviewed. 59% of study participants felt that the road safety had not improved at all over the past ten years. 94% of respondents were involved in a road traffic accident as a driver. 99% of male drivers and 84% of female drivers have been fined for speeding in the last three years. 95% of males and 51% of females have experienced driving under the influence of alcohol once, and 2% of males and 43% of females have never driven under the influence of alcohol.



CONCLUSIONS: The study demonstrated that alcohol consumption, using mobile phones while driving and speeding are very common among drivers in Georgia.

