SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Chkhirodze G, Chkhaberidze N, Pitskhelauri N, Tskaroveli G, Chikhladze N. One Health Risk Manag. 2023; 4(2): 46-50.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Moldavian Biosafety and Biosecurity Asociation)

DOI

10.38045/ohrm.2023.2.07

PMID

37476033

PMCID

PMC10358184

Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Road traffic injuries are a global public health challenges and a leading cause of death and disability. This study examines the relationships between road traffic accident involvement, driving behaviors, and drivers' attitudes towards traffic safety in Georgia [the nation]. MATERIAL AND METHODS: Behavior of 200 Georgian drivers were reported using a self-administered questionnaire. The criteria for inclusion in the study were residency of Georgia and at least one year of driving experience.

RESULTS: A total of 200 Georgian drivers were interviewed. 59% of study participants felt that the road safety had not improved at all over the past ten years. 94% of respondents were involved in a road traffic accident as a driver. 99% of male drivers and 84% of female drivers have been fined for speeding in the last three years. 95% of males and 51% of females have experienced driving under the influence of alcohol once, and 2% of males and 43% of females have never driven under the influence of alcohol.

CONCLUSIONS: The study demonstrated that alcohol consumption, using mobile phones while driving and speeding are very common among drivers in Georgia.


Language: en

Keywords

traffic safety; driving behavior; Georgia; Road traffic injury

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print