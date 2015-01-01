SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Clark T, Lewko A, Calestani M. Physiother. Theory Pract. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/09593985.2023.2236194

37477593

BACKGROUND: People with severe brain injuries (PSBI) and reduced capacity to consent (CTC) frequently develop muscle contractures. Standard care includes prolonged stretch (PS) but there is limited condition-specific evidence from randomized controlled trials (RCTs).

PURPOSE: Identify factors affecting the inclusion of PSBI and reduced CTC in a PS RCT and methodologies more capable of generating condition-specific outcomes.

METHODS: Mixed-method feasibility studies, including a pilot RCT (PSBI, adults with reduced CTC) comparing PS treatments (serial casting and splinting) and focus groups/interviews with physiotherapists involved in PS treatment. Reflexive thematic analysis developed themes.

RESULTS: Two PSBI were included in the pilot RCT with no significant safety concerns or adverse effects. Twelve physiotherapists participated in two focus groups and two interviews. Four themes were identified: 1) complexity of contracture management; 2) burden of decision making; 3) lack of evidence and uncertainty; and 4) challenges to RCT acceptability and feasibility.

CONCLUSIONS: Reduced CTC contributes to the exclusion of PSBI from experimental research, and a circular paradox where poor research inclusion contributes to generalized healthcare and "evidence-biased medicine." Due to the complexity of their condition, simply including PSBI in randomized research is unlikely to create meaningful health outcomes. Improving their care requires a paradigm shift toward pluralistic methods of knowledge generation.


Language: en

capacity to consent; evidence-based medicine; muscle contracture; Research inclusion; severe brain injury

