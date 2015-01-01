Abstract

Return to learn (RTL) is the individualized process of coordinating cognitive care and reintegration for students into the academic setting after any sport and recreational-related concussion (SRRC). The guidelines for RTL are based on empirical evidence, however, implementation differs by institution. The purpose of the policy analysis is to evaluate RTL guidelines after SRRC of student-athletes in New England secondary school public school systems. A review of the six New England states' policies surrounding RTL was conducted. The Comprehensive Analysis of Physical Activity Framework was referenced to identify the analytic components of existing legislation and because of the relatively new implementation of RTL-specific policy, a novel policy analysis tool was utilized. States with RTL-specific language scored on average 7.9 to 11.1 points higher when compared to states without RTL-specific language. This difference was associated with disparities in access to RTL resources for residents according to their geographic location. Lobbying efforts should be targeted toward states without RTL-specific language to provide equal care and opportunities for student-athletes to receive RTL services. RTL policy provides a responsibility to assist students who have suffered from an SRRC and can serve to improve health outcomes and academic achievement.

Language: en