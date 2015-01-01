|
Citation
Zhen-Duan J, Colombo D, Cruz-Gonzalez MA, Hoyos M, Álvarez K. Psychol. Trauma 2023; 15(Suppl 1): S55-S64.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, American Psychological Association)
DOI
PMID
37476532
PMCID
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: Traditional Adverse Childhood Experiences (T-ACEs), such as abuse and neglect, have been associated with an increased risk of youth alcohol use and misuse. This study aims to compare associations of T-ACEs and Expanded ACEs (E-ACEs), an expanded set of ACEs that encompass community-level adversities, with alcohol use and misuse by race/ethnicity.
Language: en
Keywords
alcohol; race; adverse childhood experiences; ethnicity; expanded adverse childhood experiences