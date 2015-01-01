Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Traditional Adverse Childhood Experiences (T-ACEs), such as abuse and neglect, have been associated with an increased risk of youth alcohol use and misuse. This study aims to compare associations of T-ACEs and Expanded ACEs (E-ACEs), an expanded set of ACEs that encompass community-level adversities, with alcohol use and misuse by race/ethnicity.



METHOD: Data came from a three-wave (1998-1999; 1999-2000; 2004-2005) community-based study in Houston, including youth transitioning into adulthood. We compared associations between ACEs at Wave 1 and past-year alcohol use, abuse, and dependence at Wave 3.



RESULTS: Participants (n = 2,391) included White (n =908), Black (n = 898) and Latinx (n = 585) youth (M (SD) = 14.00 (2.04)) transitioning into young adulthood (M (SD) = 19.77 (2.34)). T-ACEs were associated with higher odds of alcohol use, abuse, and dependence (OR = 1.15, OR = 1.18, OR = 1.24, respectively) while E-ACEs increased the odds of alcohol dependence (OR = 1.23) in the total sample. No significant differences by race/ethnicity were found. Racial/ethnic differences in increased alcohol risk were observed for some ACE items, such as bullying and use for Latinx youth (OR = 2.13) and poverty and dependence for White youth (OR = 2.01).



CONCLUSIONS: T-ACES and E-ACEs increase the risk of alcohol use and misuse.



RESULTS highlight the importance of preventing ACEs exposure as a risk factor for youth alcohol use and misuse. Public policies must also focus on preventing ACEs through multi-level interventions aimed at reducing violence, bullying, and financial instability.

Language: en