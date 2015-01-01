|
Citation
|
DeBeer B, Mignogna J, Borah E, Bryan C, Monteith LL, Russell P, Williams M, Bongiovanni K, Villarreal E, Hoffmire C, Peterson A, Heise J, Mohatt N, Baack S, Weinberg K, Polk M, Alverio T, Keene R, Mealer M, Benzer J. Suicide Life Threat. Behav. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, American Association of Suicidology, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37477513
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Veteran suicide remains an ongoing public health concern in need of fresh, community-based initiatives. The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) has built an enterprise-wide integrated behavioral health system that has pioneered numerous suicide prevention methods. However, most Veterans receive healthcare outside the VA, from organizations that may not be equipped to address Veteran suicide risk. One solution is implementing a VA/community suicide prevention learning collaborative to support organizations in implementing suicide prevention best practices for Veterans. Although learning collaboratives have a history of supporting improved patient safety in healthcare systems, to our knowledge, none have focused on Veteran suicide prevention.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
suicide prevention; community organizations; learning collaborative; veterans