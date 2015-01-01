SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Alsina E, Browne JL, Gielkens D, Noorman MAJ, de Wit JBF. Violence Against Women 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2023, SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/10778012231183660

37475456

Intimate partner violence (IPV) remains a global health and human rights problem. This systematic review assesses the effects of preventive interventions on the occurrence of IPV experience or perpetration. Twenty-six studies published between January 1, 2008 and March 31, 2022 were included, contributing 91 effect sizes. Multilevel meta-analysis showed a protective pooled effect (risk ratio = 0.85, 95% CI [0.77, 0.99]). Interventions (also) including men were more effective than interventions for women only. No other moderators were found.

FINDINGS underscore that various IPV prevention interventions are now available that can improve the health and rights of women in diverse settings.


intimate partner violence; systematic review; meta-analysis; sexual violence; preventive intervention

