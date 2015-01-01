|
Citation
Alsina E, Browne JL, Gielkens D, Noorman MAJ, de Wit JBF. Violence Against Women 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, SAGE Publishing)
DOI
PMID
37475456
Abstract
Intimate partner violence (IPV) remains a global health and human rights problem. This systematic review assesses the effects of preventive interventions on the occurrence of IPV experience or perpetration. Twenty-six studies published between January 1, 2008 and March 31, 2022 were included, contributing 91 effect sizes. Multilevel meta-analysis showed a protective pooled effect (risk ratio = 0.85, 95% CI [0.77, 0.99]). Interventions (also) including men were more effective than interventions for women only. No other moderators were found.
Language: en
Keywords
intimate partner violence; systematic review; meta-analysis; sexual violence; preventive intervention