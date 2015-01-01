Abstract

The goal of the mixed methods parallel design observational study was to examine belief, attitude, and knowledge differences among stakeholder groups in a coordinated community response team (CCRT). A second purpose was to assess the perceived strengths, weaknesses, and barriers to success of a CCRT for domestic violence (DV). Participants were members of a CCRT from victim advocacy, law enforcement, and court-affiliated agencies.



RESULTS demonstrate differences among stakeholder groups on myth acceptance, knowledge of DV, diversity beliefs, cultural competence, and trauma knowledge. The results provide guidance on how to improve CCRTs for DV, focusing on cross-training, cultural competence, and clarification of roles and procedures.

Language: en