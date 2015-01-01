SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Hetzel-Riggin MD. Violence Against Women 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/10778012231188085

PMID

37475481

Abstract

The goal of the mixed methods parallel design observational study was to examine belief, attitude, and knowledge differences among stakeholder groups in a coordinated community response team (CCRT). A second purpose was to assess the perceived strengths, weaknesses, and barriers to success of a CCRT for domestic violence (DV). Participants were members of a CCRT from victim advocacy, law enforcement, and court-affiliated agencies.

RESULTS demonstrate differences among stakeholder groups on myth acceptance, knowledge of DV, diversity beliefs, cultural competence, and trauma knowledge. The results provide guidance on how to improve CCRTs for DV, focusing on cross-training, cultural competence, and clarification of roles and procedures.


Language: en

Keywords

diversity; domestic violence; beliefs; collaboration; coordinated community response

