|
Citation
|
Hetzel-Riggin MD. Violence Against Women 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37475481
|
Abstract
|
The goal of the mixed methods parallel design observational study was to examine belief, attitude, and knowledge differences among stakeholder groups in a coordinated community response team (CCRT). A second purpose was to assess the perceived strengths, weaknesses, and barriers to success of a CCRT for domestic violence (DV). Participants were members of a CCRT from victim advocacy, law enforcement, and court-affiliated agencies.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
diversity; domestic violence; beliefs; collaboration; coordinated community response