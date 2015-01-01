Abstract

BACKGROUND: driving disruptions have significant impact on individuals living with dementia, their care partners and family members. Previous studies show that for older people with dementia, stopping driving is one of the hardest things that they cope with. To date, no studies exist that address the expressed needs and experiences of people living with young onset dementia (YOD) who are adjusting to life without driving, whose needs are not well understood and whose needs might be expected to differ from those of older people with dementia.



METHODS: a multi-perspective, qualitative descriptive phenomenological approach was undertaken. A topic guide was developed in consultation with lived experience experts. In-depth interviews (n = 18) with 10 people with YOD and eight family caregivers were conducted, to elicit lived experiences in relation to changing and cessation of driving. Interviews were recorded and transcribed verbatim. Data were analysed using a hybrid approach, employing deductive and inductive coding.



RESULTS: core findings reflected the impact and coping strategies employed by people with YOD and their care partners across four themes: (i) losses and burdens, (ii) the unique challenges of YOD, (iii) coping and adjustment and (iv) how to meet needs.



CONCLUSIONS: driving disruptions often come at a time when people living with YOD are likely to have significant financial and family commitments, or they/their partners may be employed or raising a family, negatively impacting individual's roles and self-identities. Intervention to support emotional and practical adjustment and reduce social isolation is essential for coping.

