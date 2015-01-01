|
Scott TL, Rooney D, Liddle J, Mitchell G, Gustafsson L, Pachana NA. Age Ageing 2023; 52(7): afad109.
37481262
BACKGROUND: driving disruptions have significant impact on individuals living with dementia, their care partners and family members. Previous studies show that for older people with dementia, stopping driving is one of the hardest things that they cope with. To date, no studies exist that address the expressed needs and experiences of people living with young onset dementia (YOD) who are adjusting to life without driving, whose needs are not well understood and whose needs might be expected to differ from those of older people with dementia.
primary care; qualitative; older people; automobile driving; cognitive disorders; young onset dementia