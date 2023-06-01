Abstract

Social unrest a violence are as old as human history. Although some historians are optimistic in showing that-in the long run-the world is becoming a safer place to live, exposure to violence and upheaval is by no means rare. It is easy to overlook older people in times of upheaval. How do they fare? Intuitively one would think older people are more vulnerable to social disruption and likely to respond with more stress-related psychopathology. However, in periods of social unrest it is usually the younger generation that stands on the barricades and bears the brunt of violence or punishment...

