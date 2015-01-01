Abstract

History of adverse events in childhood is one of the strongest predictors of developing negative mental health outcomes with suicidality being the most devastating consequence. Syrian refugee children are at very high risk of developing mental illness, however, the prevalence and significance of suicidal thoughts among this population remains undocumented. A total of 339 Syrian refugee children and adolescents aged 10 to 17 years and their parents living in Jordan were surveyed to assess resilience, depression and suicidality. Demographics and parental depression were correlated with child suicidality. Multivariate logistic regression analyses were used to determine the predictors of suicidality within this population. A total of 94 (27.7%) children reported suicidal statements. In the multivariate analyses we found that younger children were more likely to state suicidal ideation than older children. Of the children who stated suicidal ideation, 49 were in primary school, 19 in pre-secondary and 26 in upper-secondary school. In the multivariate analyses, mild (OR 2.633 (95% CI 1.283, 5.709)) and high (OR 6.987 (95% CI 3.532, 14.614)) depression levels among the surveyed children were predictive of suicidality. Experiencing bullying was also predictive of suicidality (OR 2.181 (95% CI 1.179, 4.035)) when compared to those who did not report any bullying. We report high rates of suicidal ideation among Syrian refugee children, especially in children with exposure to pre-existing depression or bullying. Prevention through raising awareness, education and early detection of depression are needed to address suicidality in this and other vulnerable populations of children.

