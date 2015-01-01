SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Siegel K, Cabán M, Brown-Bradley CJ, Schrimshaw EW. Cult. Health Sex. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/13691058.2023.2231049

PMID

37480576

Abstract

A notable portion of men who have sex with men engage in exchange sex-i.e. the trading of sex for money, drugs, shelter or other material goods. Despite the risks for physical and sexual violence, threatening behaviour and robbery that male sex workers confront, very little is known about their experiences of such actions by clients. To gain more insight into male sex workers' experiences of interpersonal violence, we analysed qualitative interview data from 180 men who have sex with men from 8 US cities who engaged in sex work with clients they had met primarily through dating/hookup websites and apps. Participants discussed their experiences of a range of untoward behaviours by clients including physical violence, sexual violence, threats and robbery. Healthcare and social services providers can play a significant role in violence prevention among male sex workers. The decriminalisation of sex work could also potentially reduce the risks many sex workers face by facilitating their reporting of harms suffered.


Language: en

Keywords

violence; risk management; male sex workers; Men who have sex with men

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print