|
Citation
|
DeMaio EL, Tompson JD, Terry MA, Tjong VK. Curr. Rev. Musculoskelet. Med. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37480428
|
Abstract
|
PURPOSE OF REVIEW: Return to sport (RTS) is an important metric tied to patient satisfaction after receiving treatment for a sports-related injury. Recently, there has been an explosion of literature on RTS; yet a comprehensive review encompassing multiple injuries does not exist. Furthermore, RTS has historically been defined by quantitative measures that assess strength, function, and pain but little consideration has been given to psychologic factors nor has there been an open-ended forum for athletes to share with health care providers which factors they feel are most influential for RTS. This review also serves to heighten surgeons' awareness of underlying psychologic/psychosocial factors affecting RTS.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Anterior cruciate ligament; Hip arthroscopy; Return to sport; Shoulder instability; Ulnar collateral ligament