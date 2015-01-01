Abstract

Transgender and gender diverse (TGD) adults are at elevated risk of problematic substance use. While understanding substance use disparities in TGD youth is crucial for informing early preventions, there is no known synthesis of prevalence and correlates of substance use in TGD youth. The objectives of this study were to: 1) describe the prevalence and patterns of substance use in TGD youth, 2) identify and evaluate potential correlates of substance use, and 3) report the strengths and limitations of the current literature in recommendation of future steps. A PRISMA-guided systematic search was conducted to identify 55 studies that reported prevalence, patterns, or correlates of substance use in TGD youth aged 10-24 years; were published in the English language; and followed a quantitative design. Fifty-four (98.18%) studies examined prevalence and patterns, 23 (41.82%) examined correlates, and 12 (21.82%) examined moderators and mediators of substance use in TGD youth.



FINDINGS suggest TGD youth exhibit a moderate-to-high prevalence of recent substance use, including alcohol (23-31%), binge drinking (11-59%), cigarettes (10-59%), e-cigarettes (17-27%), and marijuana (17-46%). Additionally, results supported that greater victimization experiences, including those related and unrelated to being a gender minority, were associated with increased substance use risk. Few studies examined polysubstance use, resilience, and protective factors, or considered TGD subgroup differences, which we recommend in future research. Further, we recommend improving population-based surveys to better capture gender identity and related experiences.

