Reis DJ, Yen P, Tizenberg B, Gottipati A, Postolache SY, De Riggs D, Nance M, Dagdag A, Plater L, Federline A, Grassmeyer R, Dagdag A, Akram F, Dutra SVO, Gragnoli C, RachBeisel JA, Volkov J, Bahraini NH, Stiller JW, Brenner LA, Postolache TT. J. Affect. Disord. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
PMID
37481129
BACKGROUND: Increasing evidence suggests that conditions with decreased morning and increased evening light exposure, including shift work, daylight-saving time, and eveningness, are associated with elevated mortality and suicide risk. Given that the alignment between the astronomical, biological, and social time varies across a time zone, with later-shifted daylight exposure in the western partition, we hypothesized that western time zone partitions would have higher suicide rates than eastern partitions.
Circadian adversity; Circadian alignment; Ecological analysis; Light exposure; Suicide rate; Time zone partition