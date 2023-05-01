Abstract

BACKGROUND: Children with traumatic dental injuries (TDIs) may simultaneously sustain a traumatic brain injury (TBI). The aim of this study was to investigate the risk of concomitant TBI in children with TDIs.



METHODS: Children (≤ 18 years) who sought treatment at the emergency department of a major children's hospital for TDIs from 2010 through 2019 were identified. Children with a concomitant TBI were assigned as case patients (TDI and TBI). Two control patients (TDI only) were randomly age- and sex-matched with each case patient. Associations between variables of TDI and concomitant TBI were tested using 6 logistic regression models.



RESULTS: Of 2,126 children with TDIs, 119 had concomitant TBIs (case patients). The control group consisted of 238 children with TDIs only who were age- and sex-matched with case patients. Mean (SD) age of children was 8.9 (4.8) years. Twenty-seven percent of case patients were female vs 32% of control patients. There was a statistically significant direct association between total number of injured teeth and concomitant TBIs (P =.01; odds ratio, 2.42; 95% CI, 1.22 to 4.79). For every tooth injured, the odds of concomitant TBI increased by 45% (P <.001; odds ratio, 1.45; 95% CI, 1.18 to 1.79). Number of displaced teeth, presence of avulsion or intrusion, number of fractured teeth, presence of complicated tooth fracture, and presence of alveolar fracture were not significantly associated with the odds of concomitant TBI.



CONCLUSIONS: The total number of injured teeth was positively associated with higher odds of concomitant TBI in this setting. PRACTICAL IMPLICATIONS: In an emergency department setting, children with various types of TDIs sustained concomitant TBIs. For every tooth injured, the odds of concomitant TBI increased by 45%. Clinicians must systematically evaluate children with any TDI to rule out the possibility of concomitant TBI.

