Abstract

PURPOSE: This study examined predictors of sexual victimization among autistic and non-autistic college students. Specifically, we aimed to determine whether autistic students are more likely than non-autistic students to experience unwanted sexual contact and sexual assault, controlling for co-occurring diagnoses. We also aimed to determine whether students with other disabilities, specifically ADHD, learning disability (LD), and psychological disorders, are more likely than students without these disabilities to experience unwanted sexual contact and sexual assault.



METHODS: Autistic students (n=270) and non-autistic students (n=270) who had participated in a nationwide survey were matched on demographic characteristics and co-occurring diagnoses. Logistic regression analyses were conducted to address the research questions and evaluate predictors of unwanted sexual contact and sexual assault.



RESULTS: Autistic students were as likely as non-autistic students to have experienced unwanted sexual contact and sexual assault, controlling for co-occurring diagnoses. Regardless of autism diagnostic status, students with ADHD were more likely than students without ADHD to have experienced unwanted sexual contact and sexual assault.



CONCLUSIONS: Although autism diagnostic status was not a significant predictor of unwanted sexual contact or sexual assault, other factors associated with increased risk of sexual victimization, such as co-occurring ADHD, are likely to be found in autistic populations. This study highlights the importance of educational, social, and institutional supports to decrease sexual victimization among college students with neurodevelopmental disabilities.

Language: en