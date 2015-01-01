|
Citation
|
Libster N, Kasari C, Sturm A. J. Autism Dev. Disord. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37480442
|
Abstract
|
PURPOSE: This study examined predictors of sexual victimization among autistic and non-autistic college students. Specifically, we aimed to determine whether autistic students are more likely than non-autistic students to experience unwanted sexual contact and sexual assault, controlling for co-occurring diagnoses. We also aimed to determine whether students with other disabilities, specifically ADHD, learning disability (LD), and psychological disorders, are more likely than students without these disabilities to experience unwanted sexual contact and sexual assault.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
ADHD; Autism; Higher education; Sexual assault; Unwanted sexual contact