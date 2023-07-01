Abstract

We read with great interest the recent prospective cohort study1 exploring the correlation between multimorbidity, prior falls, and the risk of 30-day hospital readmission in individuals aged 80+. The authors undertook a meticulous analysis of a cohort of older adults, examining the impact of multimorbidity and prior falls on the likelihood of hospital readmission within 30 days. Multimorbidity is a prevalent issue in the aging population. This study1 convincingly demonstrates that the presence of multimorbidity is significantly associated with an increased risk of hospital readmission. Equally noteworthy is the finding that prior falls also contribute to the likelihood of hospital readmission in this age group. Falls are a significant concern among the elderly, often leading to fractures, injuries, and subsequent hospitalization. However, the following concerns need to be further addressed.



Firstly, the study1 reports that infectious diseases, specifically urinary tract infection (UTI) (n = 7, 43.8%) and respiratory tract infection (n = 6, 37.5%), were the most common causes of 30-day readmission. However, crucial information regarding the underlying conditions of the patients is missing in the study. It is reasonable to assume that not all readmissions in the elderly population can be attributed solely to UTIs and respiratory tract infections. It is possible that the majority of participants included in the study had pre-existing respiratory or urinary system diseases, such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, smoking-related conditions, urinary stones, ureteral obstruction, or bladder inflammation. In this case, the conclusions drawn from this study may only be applicable to patients with respiratory or urinary system diseases and may not be generalizable to the entire population. Therefore, there are significant challenges in accurately preventing 30-day readmissions for elderly patients. Thus, it is important to consider the population characteristics in relation to the study's findings. If the majority of participants indeed had respiratory or urinary system diseases, it would be valuable to explore the impact of these specific conditions on the risk of readmission. Identifying the unique factors associated with readmission in patients with respiratory or urinary system diseases would provide more targeted insights for preventing readmissions in this specific population.



Secondly, while the study1 investigates the association between multimorbidity, prior falls, and the risk of 30-day hospital readmission, there are additional factors...

