|
Citation
|
Howard D, Jarman HK, Clancy EM, Renner HM, Smith R, Rowland B, Toumbourou JW, Fuller-Tyszkiewicz M, Klettke B. J. Youth Adolesc. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37481506
|
Abstract
|
Although consensual sending of sexts between adolescents is considered developmentally appropriate, it may also entail a range of negative consequences. Current sexting research lacks a comprehensive theoretical framework identifying a range of risk and protective factors underpinning adolescent consensual sending of sexts across individual, interpersonal, and distal levels. Further, there is a lack of systematic evaluation of how the importance of these factors may vary across adolescent age. This study investigated the utility of the Social Development Model to predict a range of risk and protective factors across individual, family, peer, school, and community-level factors. The sample included 1302 teenagers from Victoria, Australia (M(age) = 14.54, SD = 1.14, 50.8% girls).
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Adolescents; Risk and protective factors; Sexting; Social Development Model